In the United States, a man with a rare condition gets a ‘new nose’ for Christmas

57-year-old man struggled to eat and breathe due to his deformity; surgery was done for free

Reproduction/ Fox News Conrado had difficulties eating and breathing due to his condition.



Conrado Estrada, 57 years old, received a nice gift from Christmas in this year. the painter who lives in New York suffered from a rare facial deformity, the rhinophyma (a type of skin inflammation that deforms organs). Originating from Guatemala, Conrado had a very large nose and associated with male private parts. With the help of plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Romo, he was able to have surgery for free. The two met in August, when Conrado did some work at the doctor’s house. “I’m looking at him in the backyard and I’m like, ‘What the hell is that on that guy’s nose over there?’ ” Dr. Romo told Fox News. “I went there and instantly over what rhinophyma. I saw him and told my team ‘We’re going to take care of this guy’. I said, ‘schedule him, we won’t charge,’ said the doctor who runs the Little Baby Face Foundation, a foundation for children with facial deformities.

According to an interview by the painter to ‘The New York Post’, the rhinophyma made simple tasks like eating and breathing much more difficult, as her nose was hanging in her mouth. A month after the meeting between Conrado and Dr. Romo, the operation was carried out successfully. “It was amazing to be in your presence. I could see just looking at him, his height, his smile. All the things you’ve never seen before. Here’s a guy who was transformed”, celebrated Dr. Romo. In an interview, the painter thanked the doctor and God for his transformation.