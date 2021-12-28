India freezes Mother Teresa entity accounts after religious tension at Christmas | World

The government of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, froze on Monday (27) the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa of Calcutta (MoC) in West Bengal, informed the political leader of the state, in the wake of protests against the Christmas weekend celebrations.

Hindu vigilante groups interfered with Christmas masses in parts of India, including the Modi bastion, ahead of local elections in the coming months.

Hindu extremist entities affiliated with the prime minister’s party have repeatedly accused the MoC of running religious conversion programs disguised as charities offering money, free education and shelter to poor Hindus and indigenous communities.

1 of 1 Meeting between Mother Teresa and Desmond Tutu, Cape Town, 1988 — Photo: Ulli Michel/Reuters Meeting between Mother Teresa and Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, in 1988 — Photo: Ulli Michel/Reuters

“[Estou] shocked to hear that, over Christmas, the Union Ministry froze all the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in India!” tweeted Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of State.

“Its 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicine. While the law is sovereign, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” said Banerjee, an opposition politician and scathing critic of the Modi government.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950.

Headquartered in West Bengal, the MoC has more than 3,000 nuns who run nursing homes, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children around the world.