Influencer is convicted of photo sculpture of giant penis

23-year-old Turkish digital influencer Merve Taskin was convicted of posting photos of her sitting on a sculpture of a giant penis. The photographic records were shared on Instagram in January of last year, during a visit to the Museum of Sex, located in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

According to the Daily Mail, the Turkish justice system considered the posts “obscene”. In one of the photos, the influencer, who has more than 570 thousand followers on Instagram, appears sitting on a sculpture of a gigantic penis. In another image she appears behind a glass door similar to that of a famous brothel in the Dutch capital.

Merve Taskin was convicted of posing in giant penis sculpture Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Shortly after the publication, the young woman was even arrested in the city of Canakkale, on charges of practicing obscenity, which is prohibited by the laws of the country. The photos in the Sex Museum were removed from the social network and, later, Merve Taskin was sentenced to six months in prison. Now the sentence has been suspended.

Last week, the influencer posed beside her lawyers, in front of the Turkish court, after having her conviction suspended. In her defense, she claimed the publications were “within the limits of freedom of expression” and criticized Turkey’s “backward” stance compared to other countries, but it was not successful.

If she commits another “offense” within the provisions of Turkish law, the famous one can be arrested.