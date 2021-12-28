Initial assessment makes Ronaldo’s team cut sharply on Cruzeiro’s spending on football | cruise

The financial detailing of Cruzeiro goes through a path towards the sustainable management of the club. With financial problems since the fall to Serie B, the Minas Gerais team will have the lowest payroll in Serie B since the club’s fall in 2019.

Paulo André and Gabriel Lima, names announced for the transition committee, are part of the details of football’s financial situation. According to the ge, the withdrawal from hiring Alexandre Mattos for the position of football director also involved financial issues.

The director had a salary above the expenditure ceiling foreseen for the new administration and there was no attempt to negotiate with him in relation to remuneration values. The current management does not intend to make a big contribution to the name chosen for the function.

The cut in expenses can also influence the permanence or not of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach renewed his contract for two more seasons, but his permanence was called into question when Ronaldo’s management took over the club just over a week ago.