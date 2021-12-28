Inter announces Alexander Medina as new manager for 2022

Alexander Medina is the new coach of Internacional. The 43-year-old Uruguayan coach signed a contract until the end of 2022 and comes from Talleres de Argentina, a team he had been on since 2019. Other teams were interested in the professional’s work.

Born in Salto, Medina had a long history as a striker in South American and European football, at which time he earned the nickname chieftain, until starting his career as a coach in 2016. At Nacional de Uruguay he was champion of the Apertura and Intermediate Tournament.







Internacional chose Alexander Medina for 2022 (Photo: Divulgação/Talleres) Photo: Throw!

At Talleres, Medina was responsible for a great job and for the change of level in the Argentine team, after a period of ten years outside the first division. With the Uruguayan in charge, the team qualified for the first time in its history for the South American Cup, was third in the 2021 Argentine Championship, best position since 1977, and was for the first time a finalist in the Argentina Cup, losing to Boca Juniors on penalties, best campaign in history. It also secured classification for the club’s third Libertadores, in 2022.

In addition to the growth in results, Talleres made three of its biggest sales in history with the negotiations of striker Nahuel Bustos, midfielder Federico Navarro and defender Piero Hincapié, youngsters from the base taken advantage of by Medina.

Medina arrives to replace Diego Aguirre, who had a contract until 2022, but left on December 15, after the team from Rio Grande do Sul finished 12th at the Brasileirão. Inter dreamed of Edward Coudet and probed Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, but opened negotiations with Medina is the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who ended up hitting Flamengo.

Medina will be the fourth coach under President Alessandro Barcellos. He started with Abel Braga, who was already at the club to close the 2020 Brasileirão. This year, the Spaniard Miguel Ángel Ramírez took over, but only spent 101 days at the club, before being replaced by Aguirre.