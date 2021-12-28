Inter announces Alexander Medina, ex-Talleres, as new coach

Internacional confirmed, today (27), the hiring of Alexander Medina for the position of coach. The announcement was made on the official Twitter of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, with a post that refers to the nickname of the coach, ex-Talleres, from Argentina. The Uruguayan professional will replace Diego Aguirre, who was fired at the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Medina’s contract with Inter will be for one year, with automatic renewal for 2023 in case of a vacancy for Libertadores or a title won.

At 43, Medina arrives at Inter after doing a good job at the club in Cordoba. The negotiation between the state leaders and the coach had ups and downs. Entitled to retreat and negotiations with Paulo Sousa, leaving the Polish national team towards Flamengo.

In addition to Internacional, San Lorenzo also showed interest in Medina and even made an official offer. Talleres also presented a proposal, but there to keep the coach in Cordoba.

The agreement between Inter and Alexander Medina occurred in the last hours, after the club from Rio Grande do Sul resumed negotiations. In an official statement confirming the hit, Internacional also highlighted the coach’s work with young players from the youth teams of the previous clubs where the professional worked.

A former striker, Alexander Medina started his career as a coach in 2016, at Nacional, in Montevideo. In 2019, he took over Talleres, from Argentina.