Inter will play a center forward coming from Europe with São Paulo

Inter will compete with São Paulo in the dispute for 25-year-old center forward Wesley Moraes. Speculated in Brazilian football in recent weeks, the player, who belongs to Aston Villa, from England, got the release of Club Brugge, a team that was on loan. In this way, he is free to sign for a season with a Brazilian team, as confirmed by his agent, Paulo Nehmy.

“Inter and São Paulo made a proposal, São Paulo directly to Aston Villa, but they have to communicate with the staff. The decision will be in the project that the clubs will have for Wesley on the field”, said the businessman.

According to Nehmy, the best proposal for the attacker maneiras way of playing will be analyzed. Wesley has a dream of being called up again next year and playing in the World Cup. Having had a good year, this can happen since his style pleases coach Tite.

Career of Wesley Moraes, intended by Inter

Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, the center forward became a professional for Itabuna-BA, the team for which he played in the Bahia Championship between 2013 and 2015. Afterwards, he moved to Trenčín, in Slovakia, in 2015, and then to the Club Brugge, where he stayed between 2016 and 2019, until he recently returned on loan.

Wesley Moraes was the biggest signing made by Aston Villa in its history: 22 million pounds. It was playing for the English club that the center forward was called up by coach Tite for the Brazilian team in an opportunity.

After a good start in England, he suffered a knee injury in January 2020. To recover, the player was loaned to Brugge to have more playing opportunities.