Internacional doesn’t stop at Luiz Adriano and wants to close with Palmeiras full-back; Grêmio and Fortaleza are on the line

International

One of Colorado’s main gaps in 2021, the field sides are a priority for the Porto Alegre club for next year.

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF | Luiz Adriano and +1: Inter wants Palmeiras duo next season
In 2021, one of the main shortcomings of the International were the laterals. The Porto Alegre club even tried to get it right by signing Paulo Victor, ex-Botafogo, for the left side and following up with Heitor, formed at home, on the right side. Although this has happened, the Gaucho summit still sees the need to strengthen the sector.

Currently, in addition to the two names that were mentioned above, Inter only have Moses to climb on the flank, which results in only three players available in the current squad to fulfill this role around the edges. Differently from that, for goal there are four players available, while for defender there are six.

With Alexander Medina confirmed in technical command, Inter’s board continues to look for market opportunities to take advantage of in the transfer window. Coming out of Palmeiras, forward Luiz Adriano is an option studied for the offensive sector. But there is another player from Verdão that is of interest: left-back Victor Luís, who is also monitored by Grêmio and Fortaleza.

According to information confirmed by Colorado Magazine, businessman André Cury explained that Internacional wants the 26 shirt for the next season: “In addition to Joaquín Piquerez and Jorge, Palmeiras also counts on Vanderlan, from the base, for the position of left-back”, reinforced the publication of the portal specialized in Colorado news.

There is a chance that Inter will lose Moses in 2022. the focus on hiring Victor exists. At 28, the player also has spells in Botafogo, Ceará and Porto; it was revealed by Alviverde, in July 2012. This season, VL played 32 games, being responsible for scoring one goal and two assists.

