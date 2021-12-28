Intimate moment of sea lions turns police emergency on island – News

The intimate moment of a couple of sea lions forced transit officials from the Falkland Islands (territory that was disputed with Argentina in a war of the same name that lasted a mere two months in 1982, won by the United Kingdom, which has since administered it. . HOUR 7 it’s also culture!) to stop traffic.

So that the integrity of the anxious couple was not disturbed, the police placed metal barriers around the mammals, who chose a road in Stanley, capital of the territory, for the moment of intimacy.

The strange police case was recorded in early December, and photographed by Genti Cena, a wildlife enthusiast who was passing by at the time.

According to him, the entire action lasted about half an hour: the animals left a coastal area, went over a fence, and began the action in the street, forcing police interference.

The Falkland Islands (or Falkland, as the British call it) is the destination of several groups of sea lions and elephant seals, which arrive there around September to breed and raise their young on land.

Breeding of the offspring usually starts in the New Year and lasts until April, when the animals return to the sea and restart the entire cycle.

