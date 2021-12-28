Investors are interested in buying Corinthians and are looking for Duilio: “we make it happen”

Corinthians

Journalist exposes trading opportunities brokered by XP Investimentos

Photo: José Manoel Idalgo - Corinthians Agency
Brazilian football is experiencing a wave that involves negotiations over the purchase of clubs. Recently, Ronaldo, the Phenomenon, bought Cruzeiro, Botafogo, and also had his Sociedade Anônima de Futebol opened, after its acquisition by an American businessman. Timão does not project anything related to being sold, however, its weight has already aroused desires in the market.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, XP’s investment head, Pedro Mesquita, opened the game and explained that international investors have put Coringão on their radar and signaled a desire to open negotiations with Alvinegro: “He [Mesquita] heard a lot of people asking for Corinthians. ‘If you have Corinthians for us to buy, we want it’ [disseram os investidores]. Pedro called Duílio Monteiro Alves [presidente do clube]. He said: ‘Duílio, there’s no way? If you have it, we can make it happen, and Corinthians becomes one of the biggest clubs in the world,’” revealed Jorge Nicola.

However, the journalist also informed that Duílio disregarded this possibility, as he is aware that a proposal to sell the club’s rights would not be able to pass through the Corinthians’ Deliberative Council.

XP Investimentos is one of the biggest interlocutors between clubs and possible investors interested in buying Brazilian clubs. The company was the pivot in the negotiations that led to the purchase of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo, as well as in the transactions involving Botafogo. The negotiations that ended with the purchase being carried out involved around R$ 400 million, both for the Minas Gerais club and for the Rio team.

