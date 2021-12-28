iPhone 14 may have 8 GB of RAM and not have a physical chip slot, leaving only eSIM

Update (12/27/2021) – by DT

The year hasn’t even turned around yet and rumors about the next generation of iPhones have already started to kick in. Now, the information circulating on the internet is that the iPhone 14 Pro go come with 8GB of RAM memory, something unprecedented in the history of the line, and must not have space for a physical chip. According to analyst Jeff Pu, from Haitong International Securities, the reason for the expansion would be to offer more performance via hardware for the set. Currently, 6GB of RAM is the maximum found in a iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.





The analyst also stated that standard iPhone 14‌ series models will start with 64GB of internal storage, despite the iPhone 13 series starting at 128GB. It is unclear whether the change is linked to potential cost savings. Jeff Pu also said that the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro will come with a triple-lens rear camera, being a 48 MP wide-angle lens and the others an Ultra Wide and 12 MP Telephoto lens each. This information is in line with other rumors already circulated.





While this rumor seems quite plausible, some other especificaçõesiPhone 14‌ specs predicted by Pu seem to be far less likely, such as the claim that all four models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ will have 120Hz screens. Apple has historically reserved high refresh rate screens only for more expensive devices and another rumor this week also pointed out that only the Pro and Pro Max versions have the screens of 120Hz.

Original text (12/27/2021)

A few days after the first rumors surfaced that the iPhone 15 would no longer have a physical SIM slot, another insider pointed out to the MacRumors website on Sunday (26) that the change could be even earlier than expected, and already implemented in September 2022 — that’s when Apple showcases its new generation, the iPhone 14. It is even possible that there is an earlier transition phase, perhaps as early as the second quarter of 2022, with some operators offering iPhone 13 models already without the nano-SIM, encouraging the use of the eSIM, the virtual chip.









