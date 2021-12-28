Is there a relationship between the film ‘No Look Up’ from Netflix and the current Brazil?

The new Netflix original movie “No Look Up” became the most watched in the world and also secured the first place in the list of most watched in Brazil. Undisputed success, the feature has been attracting attention on social media. For some, the chaotic tone shown in the film resembles the real Brazil of today, especially when politics, money and power are involved.

About the movie

Astronomers Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) accidentally discover that a comet will collide with Earth in 6 months and 14 days. After an unsuccessful attempt to warn the US government about the end of the world, they start a media race to try to warn the entire society of what is to come.

The work also portrays very well today’s society, which, with the advent of social networks, started to trivialize really important subjects and prefer to consume content that involves the lives of famous people, as happens with Riley Bina (Ariana Grande), a singer who had become made the news of the moment for having broken up.

The film also shows how capitalist society really works, with the rich wanting to get richer and always thinking only about individual success, even during an apocalyptic situation.

Negationism

The word “Negationism” was one of the most used by internet users to describe the film’s relationship with Brazil.

The president of the United States in the film, Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), as well as the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), are compared, as both in fiction and in real life, they prefer to ignore science in a moment. in the world and make decisions that will harm society as a whole. In this case, she for wanting to camouflage the end of the world and give in to the whims of the richest, and he for going against everything that science recommended to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in Brazil.

don’t look up #DontLookUp

based on real facts

Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence Meryl Streep pic.twitter.com/WRbdI8owMS — VACCINE INFLUENCER ❤️💉 (@canatovitor) December 26, 2021

Correlations were also made with other characters, for example, when microbiologist Natalia Pasternak got angry during an interview in a newspaper in which journalists soften and try to flower the information about Covid-19. In the plot, Kate Dibiasky loses her patience, also during an interview, because presenters deal with information about the end of the world as something banal.

The scientist in the film don’t look up is inspired by @Taschner Natalia pic.twitter.com/er2aDyTiB2 — Ana Bonassa – vaccines save lives! (@cienciaAna) December 26, 2021

Repercussion on the web

Meryl Streep clearly playing Bolsonaro and Jonah Hill the Carluxo in the movie “Don’t look up” pic.twitter.com/HA1mDhr9aC — ana whit an a (@Abby_comments) December 25, 2021

“Don’t Look Up” is basically the mantra of denial that says “we don’t want you to see the truth, we want you to stay blind and do what we say” Netflix nailed the movie’s theme and satire. Watch. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/iXe5Z8HIlQ — Sil ☂ϟ४ (@bellarke_32) December 24, 2021

Attila watching Don’t look up pic.twitter.com/Zd8aYq4ZbC — 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓪 𝓟𝓪𝓲𝓿𝓪 🦢✨ (@clariations) December 27, 2021

Was I the only one to notice similarities between “No Look Up” and the current social political scene? — Acertada Pop Analysis (@acertadapop) December 27, 2021

The movie “Don’t Look Up” #DontLookUp is a sharp social critique that shows how science is treated, how denial is gaining ground, and is an allegorical tale inspired by the climate crisis. I’ll talk a little about this (this thread may contain spoilers) #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/n9aB4DMk3N — Karina Lima (@KariLimaX) December 25, 2021

People “don’t look up” is sensational for those who really managed to understand the criticism, including this one is Carluxo, right?! pic.twitter.com/b6OFjFh4D0 — marimaria 🌻 (@mizabeldavit) December 26, 2021