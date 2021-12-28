Is there a relationship between the film ‘No Look Up’ from Netflix and the current Brazil?

The new Netflix original movie “No Look Up” became the most watched in the world and also secured the first place in the list of most watched in Brazil. Undisputed success, the feature has been attracting attention on social media. For some, the chaotic tone shown in the film resembles the real Brazil of today, especially when politics, money and power are involved.

About the movie

Astronomers Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) accidentally discover that a comet will collide with Earth in 6 months and 14 days. After an unsuccessful attempt to warn the US government about the end of the world, they start a media race to try to warn the entire society of what is to come.

The work also portrays very well today’s society, which, with the advent of social networks, started to trivialize really important subjects and prefer to consume content that involves the lives of famous people, as happens with Riley Bina (Ariana Grande), a singer who had become made the news of the moment for having broken up.

The film also shows how capitalist society really works, with the rich wanting to get richer and always thinking only about individual success, even during an apocalyptic situation.

Negationism

The word “Negationism” was one of the most used by internet users to describe the film’s relationship with Brazil.

The president of the United States in the film, Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), as well as the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), are compared, as both in fiction and in real life, they prefer to ignore science in a moment. in the world and make decisions that will harm society as a whole. In this case, she for wanting to camouflage the end of the world and give in to the whims of the richest, and he for going against everything that science recommended to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in Brazil.

Correlations were also made with other characters, for example, when microbiologist Natalia Pasternak got angry during an interview in a newspaper in which journalists soften and try to flower the information about Covid-19. In the plot, Kate Dibiasky loses her patience, also during an interview, because presenters deal with information about the end of the world as something banal.

Repercussion on the web

