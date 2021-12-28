Isolation time, symptoms, how to avoid and treat new flu

the new variant H3N2 Darwin of Influenza A it causes many doubts in the population, concerned about the transmission of the virus, which is not dealt with by the most up-to-date version of the flu vaccine. Therefore, pay attention to the doctors’ guidelines:

What is the isolation time for those who have symptoms?

Physician Felipe Duarte, manager of Inpatients and Medical Practices at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, told Veja magazine that the main symptoms of the disease are: runny nose, cough, sore throat, body pain, headache, weakness and fever.

According to the doctor, whoever presents these symptoms should spend seven days in isolation to avoid transmitting the disease to other people. The patient must also have “rest, good nutrition, hydrate well and use medication to alleviate pain and fever”.

How to prevent and treat H3N2

According to pediatrician Ana Escobar, the protection measures against H3N2 are the same as in covid-19. “The same protective measures as covid apply to H3N2: Use of mask, hand washing, airy environment and avoid unnecessary crowding. Everyone is relaxing because of covid, which has decreased. People are already hugging, going to public places without a mask,” said the specialist in an interview with UOL.

The treatment can be done at home with medications that fight the symptoms, but “if there is fainting, shortness of breath, wheezing, fever that is difficult to control or seizures, it is necessary to seek immediate help”, warned physician Felipe Duarte to Veja.

Testing

Experts agree that testing is the only way to guarantee which disease is affecting the patient with symptoms.

