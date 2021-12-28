Israel begins study on effects of fourth dose of Covid vaccine – News

Israel’s Sheba hospital began this Monday (27) to administer a fourth dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to 6,000 people, including 150 health professionals. The action is part of an unprecedented clinical study that intends to verify the effectiveness and the need for one more reinforcement of the immunizing agent to control the infection by Sars-CoV-2 and its variants.

The country reported 1,118 confirmed cases of rapidly spreading Ômicron, with the number of people infected doubling every two days.

A panel of experts from the local Ministry of Health recommended giving a fourth dose of Pfizer to Israelis aged 60 and over who had received a booster injection at least four months ago.

But Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director-general, has yet to approve a further boost because a public debate is taking place to see if there is enough scientific information available to justify a new boost to the boost.

According to Israeli newspapers, Ash is expected to make a decision later this week. The press also says that Naftali Bennett, prime minister, intended to start applying the additional doses as soon as possible, but acknowledged that the ministry’s director general has the final word on the matter.

The hospital has not said how long the tests will take. “We are going to look at the effect of the fourth dose on antibody level and morbidity and assess its safety,” said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the study, according to the agency. “We’ll figure out if it’s worth managing a fourth shot and to whom.”

The 150 medical professionals from Sheba who will participate in the trial received booster shots until 20 August.