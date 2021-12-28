Israel begins testing fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine | Health

A leading Israeli hospital, Sheba Medical Center, has started what it says is the first formal clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The hospital began administering the fourth dose to 150 doctors on Monday (27) – in a test that will help the country understand the implications of starting the new booster for the elderly and immunosuppressed.

The survey, carried out in conjunction with the Israeli Ministry of Health, is aimed at medical professionals who were last vaccinated in August and have low antibody counts.

“This study is very important because we will have initial data in a few days on efficiency,” said the director of the unit of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the hospital, Gili Regev-Yochay.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supported the idea of ​​a fourth dose as omicron cases increased and daily coronavirus cases rose to 1,760 on Sunday. At the same time, Israeli health authorities reduced the application interval between the second and third doses of the vaccine from five to three months.

Israel’s panel of health experts last week approved the idea of ​​administering a fourth dose of the vaccine. Ran Balicer, head of Israel’s national expert advisory committee on the response to Covid-19, said Israel may formally authorize the fourth dose even before the test results are published, noting that the country was the first to apply booster shots. .

The fourth dose should be extended mainly to people with severe primary immunodeficiency, HIV or AIDS, chemotherapy against cancer, transplant recipients and hemodialysis, among other diseases and clinical conditions.