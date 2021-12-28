Israel launches air strike on Syria’s port of Latakia, agency says | World

Syrian state media reported on Tuesday (28) that Israel had launched an air strike against the port of Latakia, the second in December at the location considered key to the country’s trade.

In the early hours of the morning, “the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike with several missiles from the Mediterranean … against the container field at the port of Latakia,” state agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The attack caused “major material damage” and sparked fires, SANA added.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory since the start of the civil war in 2011, mainly against government positions, Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

On December 7, Israel launched attacks on an Iranian arms shipment in the port of Latakia in western Syria, without causing any casualties.

It was the first attack on that facility since the conflict began, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“We do not comment on information in foreign media,” an Israeli army spokesman told France Presse (AFP).

Israel rarely comments on the attacks it carries out on its northern neighbor, with which it remains officially at war, but has confirmed hundreds of them since 2011, when civil conflict broke out in Syria.

According to a report by the Israeli army, in 2020 there were around 50 targets in that country.

The deadliest operation since the start of these bombings was on January 13, 2021, in which 57 regime soldiers and allied fighters were killed in eastern Syria.

Israel has repeatedly defended these operations to prevent its arch-enemy, Iran, from further extending its influence over its neighboring country.

Israeli military intelligence chief General Aharon Haliva accused Iran of “continuing to promote subversion and terror” in the Middle East.

In this dismal war, Israel attacked Iran’s military installations in Syria and also carried out acts of sabotage within the Islamic Republic against its nuclear program.

Tehran has been one of the main supporters of the Syrian government of Bashar al Assad in the last decade of civil war, contributing funds and weapons.