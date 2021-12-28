Israel starts an unprecedented clinical trial with the fourth dose of vaccine against covid-19 – International

JERUSALEM- Israel’s Sheba hospital, near Tel-Aviv, began this Monday, 27, to apply a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 of Pfizer in 6,000 people, including 150 health professionals. The action is part of an unprecedented clinical study that intends to verify the effectiveness and the need for one more reinforcement of the immunizing agent to control the infection by Sars-CoV-2 and its variants.

The Sheba Medical Center said its trial would shed light on the effectiveness of a fourth dose and help decision makers shape health policies in Israel and abroad.

Israel confirmed 1,118 Ômicron cases, a fast-spreading variant, with the number of infected people doubling every two days. An expert panel from the Israeli Ministry of Health has recommended giving a fourth dose of Pfizer to its senior citizens (aged 60 and over) who have received a booster injection at least four months ago.

Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director-general, has yet to approve the reinforcement in the face of public debate to see if there is enough scientific information available to justify a new dose.

According to Israeli newspapers, Ash is expected to make a decision later this week. The press also says that Naphthali Bennett, prime minister, intended to start the application of the additional doses as soon as possible, but acknowledged that the director general of the ministry has the final word on the matter.

The hospital has not said how long the tests will take. “We are going to look at the effect of the fourth dose on antibody level and morbidity and assess its safety,” said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the study, according to the agency. “We will understand if it is worth administering a fourth dose and to whom.”

The 150 medical professionals from Sheba who will participate in the trial received booster injections before 20 August./REUTERS