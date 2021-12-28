Israeli first to take 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine – News

Orna Rahminov, a nurse at a Tel Aviv hospital, became the first person to receive a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Israel.

Israel, the first country to choose to give the fourth dose, this Monday (27) launched a study on the effectiveness of the second booster of the immunizing agent, which will be administered to about 150 health professionals at Shbea Hospital.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen as the first, I have a lot of faith in vaccines,” Rahminov said in an interview on the unit’s website.

Due to the new research that is underway, the country decided to postpone the launch of a possible fourth vaccination campaign.

“The study will test the effects of the fourth dose to prevent new infections and control the safety of the population,” said Professor Gili Regev-Yochay.

In the meantime, Israel’s Ministry of Health, however, has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s oral drug Paxlovid.

The nation has ordered thousands of doses of the anti-Covid vaccine aimed at combating the highly contagious Ômicron variant. The immunizers should arrive in the country on Wednesday (29).