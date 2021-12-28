Issue #609: Reprise – Simone Biles – mental health first | The subject

The greatest gymnast of all time arrived at the Olympic Games under pressure to expand her medal list. In Tokyo, the athlete revealed that she was going through a kind of block when jumping and withdrew from four Olympic finals to prioritize care for her mental health – and opened a debate that broke the boundaries of the sport. In the episode that O Subject reprises this December 28th, Renata Lo Prete receives two guests: former Globo reporter Marcos Uchoa and doctor in psychology from USP Vera Iaconelli. “What she does no one else is capable of doing”, sums up Uchoa about the Biles phenomenon. He, who has covered the Olympics for more than three decades, describes the stress that high-performance athletes are subjected to from a very early age, especially in gymnastics. “There is a deformation of childhood and adolescence”, he says. Vera, who is also the director of the Instituto Gerar de Psicanalysis, analyzes the case of the gymnast from the point of view of “relationship with our desires”. She questions the characterization of the athlete’s gesture as “a problem”, and ponders: “Mental health is being able to say no to certain things that are not acceptable. And don’t madly try to adapt to them.”