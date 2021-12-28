People passing through a square in Mexico City were startled by an abandoned dog, trapped in a bench, which snarled at anyone who came near. Beside him, a note pinned under a rock, with a heartbreaking request.

The note, which by the hand looked like it had been written by a child, said that Max (the dog) was mistreated at home, and asked for someone with a good heart to adopt him.

Photo: Mascotas Coyoacán/The Epoch Times Spanish

“Hello, please adopt me: Max. Please, I ask you to adopt this cute dog and take good care of him. It hurts so much to leave my dog ​​here, but I decided to leave him because my family mistreated him and it would always hurt to see him like this. If you are reading this and your heart tells you, please embrace it and take good care of it. Otherwise, leave this note instead. That way, others can read and adopt it. Thanks.”

‘I was terrified’

Marcela Goldberg and Azul Galindo are part of an independent rescue group, the Mascotas Coyoacán, and rushed to the scene as soon as they learned of the case. The 7-month-old dog was not the first abandoned animal that Marcela has rescued since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the note left by Max’s side moved her in a special way.

On Twitter, the rescuer posted her first interaction with Max. In the videos, the dog is clearly scared as the woman holds out her hand to him. “Several neighbors had already gathered and brought him food and water, because he was stuck in the bank with nothing. But they couldn’t get close because the dog was terrified, growling and biting,” says Marcela.

So the woman consulted a trainer experienced in dealing with aggressive dogs and picked up some tips. He wore heavy gloves and followed instructions to approach the dog in the safest way. Before long, Max was on a leash and his demeanor immediately changed.

Marcela and Azul took Max to their facility, where he calmed down and allowed himself to be petted. After the rescue, the pair changed Max’s name to Boston, to erase the pain of the past, and were delighted with the pet’s behavioral transformation.

“He is sweet, very affectionate,” said Marcela. “He loves kissing and playing with the ball the vet gave him.”

A few days after being rescued in a lonely bank, Boston has become a relaxed, healthy, and adoptable dog.

Photos: Mascotas Coyoacán/The Epoch Times Spanish

With information from The Epoch Times Spanish.