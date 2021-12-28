It rocked g1: The child who refused to take off a mask and received R$ 180,000 as a prize | Retrospective 2021

This article was originally published in March 2021 and is part of a g1 special that recalls some of the most read stories of the year.

At age 6, student Mason Peoples follows exactly what his mother says. Proof of this is what happened the day the children at her school, in Virginia (USA), were photographed:

PHOTOGRAPHER: Okay, you can take off your mask.

MASON: My mom told me to wear a mask all the time and only take it off when eating, when no one is around.

PHOTOGRAPHER: But I’m sure it will be OK to just take the picture.

MASON: No, but my mother was very serious. I can not.

PHOTOGRAPHER: Not for 2 seconds?

MASON: No thanks, I always listen to my mommy.

PHOTOGRAPHER: OK then. Say “cheese”!

His mother posted the image on social media and reproduced the above dialogue in the caption.

“I’m so proud that he kept his word, but I should have been clearer about the rules of this day [da foto]”he joked.

Vaquinha raises more than BRL 150 thousand

Of course, Mason’s photo went viral, and he came to be seen primarily as the great children’s reference in Covid-19 prevention protocols.

In the comments, social media users asked the boy’s mother if they could donate money so that he would be rewarded for his conduct.

In the face of so many requests, she set up an online “kitty” to pay for Mason’s college in the future. At the time, more than 1,600 people had already donated more than 33,000 dollars (the equivalent of around 180,000 reais).

“He is so happy to see that they were proud of his attitude,” his mother reported.