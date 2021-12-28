It rocked! Ronaldo cutting salaries at Cruzeiro, Marcelo wanting to buy Brazilian club and Jorge Jesus ‘desolate’

See the main news from the world of sport this Monday (27)

The world of sport has thunderous news this Monday (27). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

Just over a week after buying the cruise, Ronaldo established a drastic measure at the beginning of his term. The ‘Phenomenon’ determined the reduction of the Fox’s payroll by two thirds and that could lead to some contract terminations at the club for next season.

In addition, left-back Marcelo can follow the same path as Ronaldo due to the approval of the SAF model. The Real Madrid player will launch his holding, TWELVE, in 2022 and revealed to be interested in investing in ‘mass clubs’ in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Flamengo’s search for a new coach was highlighted again. According to the press in Portugal, Jorge Jesus is ‘desolated’ by the arrangement between Rubro-Negro and Paulo Sousa, coach of the Poland national team. Mister would like the club officers to wait longer for him.

