“It’s a privilege to work with Ceni”, says Alisson, São Paulo’s reinforcement for the attack | São Paulo

Striker Alisson, a new addition to São Paulo, declared that it will be a “privilege” to work with Rogério Ceni at the Morumbi club. The player signed a contract until the end of 2024.

— When I played for Cruzeiro, I had the opportunity to change a shirt with him and I kept it as a souvenir. Now I will have the chance to work with him. I’m happy, because it’s a privilege to work in São Paulo with Rogério Ceni. It’s a huge happiness — declared Alisson to the São Paulo website.

— I followed the career of Rogério, who is well known and respected in football. And there is a beautiful history in São Paulo – said the striker, confirmed reinforcement alongside Rafinha and Jandrei.

Alisson arrives to reinforce the São Paulo attack. After facing Tricolor by Cruzeiro, Vasco and Grêmio, the striker celebrated the deal with the Morumbi club.

— It is a feeling of joy to have this privilege of wearing the São Paulo shirt, which is a gigantic club. I’m excited and hope to create a beautiful story at the club. My expectations are the best possible, and that we can be happy in 2022 with our fans – he said.

— I’ve faced São Paulo several times, and now I’ll wear this shirt. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I want to give back to the club to help my new teammates – concluded the new reinforcement of São Paulo.

