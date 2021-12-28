It’s easier to get hit by a meteorite than to win the Mega – News

Mega-Sena is the hardest lottery contest to hit, with a 0.000002% probability of winning the jackpot by placing the simple six-figure bet, which costs R$4.50. That’s one in 50 million possible number combinations.

Cracking the six dozen is so difficult that some rare events are more likely to happen than winning the Tilt Mega. According to a survey carried out by the Florida Museum of Natural History, at the University of Florida (USA), for example, the risk of being attacked by a shark is 1 in 11.5 million. That is, there is five times more chance of being attacked by a shark than hitting the Mega-Sena with a bet of six tens.

Check out six actions easier to occur than winning the Mega-Sena

According to the draw statistics, released by Caixa Econômica, bets with three even and three odd numbers came out more often: 755, which means a percentage of 31%. In 24% of the winning games, the combination with more even numbers did better: four dozen evens and two odd ones appeared in 586 draws.

However, the prospects of winning really only grow as more numbers are added to the game. In a game with 15 tens, for example, the maximum amount allowed per bet, the probability of winning the jackpot is 1 in 10,000.

The draw for contest nº 2440, the Mega da Virada, will be held from 20:00 on December 31, in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 5pm on the same day. The last contest of the year is the only one that doesn’t accumulate. If no one guesses the six numbers, the prize is split between the players who guess the five tens.