James Bond: Bets on who will replace Daniel Craig as next 007 | Movie theater

After 16 years, five movies and a more than questionable pink velvet suit, Daniel Craig’s era as James Bond came to an end this year.

Craig starred in some of the best features in the franchise and it will be difficult to replace him.

Choosing a replacement is an extremely important decision. A large portion of box office earnings depend on choosing the right actor for the role.

“You have to be a movie star, an ambassador for the saga, a media diplomat, a designated child of British culture, and the face of a multi-billion dollar ecosystem of products and endorsements,” says Mark O’Connell, author of an expert book in James Bond.

“You have to be instantly recognizable in every corner of the planet as James Bond. You have to be attractive, able to capture the camera and dominate movie screens the size of football fields,” he adds.

Of course, every new Bond actor will want to honor those who came before him, “but he has to bring his own qualities to the role,” says O’Connell.

So who could be the next Bond?

There are several candidates whose names have emerged in recent years.

Let’s start with the basics: one thing we do know is that the next Bond will be another man.

“James Bond can be any color, but he’s a man,” said US producer Barbara Broccoli, who produced the films in the James Bond franchise, in 2020.

“I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play him. I think women are much more interesting than that,” added Broccoli.

With all that in mind, it’s hard to find someone as masculine as Tom Hardy, an actor used to being a tough guy on screen.

He starred in such films as “Venom – Time of Carnage”, “Dunkirk” and “Mad Max: Road of Fury”.

With roles like these, it’s easy to understand why Hardy has been considered a favorite for some time and has admitted to wanting to play the role occasionally.

Tom Hardy is a British aviation pilot in 'Dunkirk' — Photo: Disclosure

However, at 44 years old, he runs the risk of having lost the moment. Daniel Craig remained in the position for 15 years. If Hardy did the same, he would end up in his late 60s.

The age issue is another potential barrier for 49-year-old Idris Elba, a betting pioneer for nearly a decade.

“Cars, ladies, martinis. Who would want to do that? It looks terrible,” Elba joked in 2016. However, the actor also acknowledged that he may be “too old” to deal with it.

Playing James Bond requires a lot of hard work, as witnessed by all of Craig’s injuries while shooting the movies.

“It’s for the younger ones,” notes O’Connell.

In that sense, 33-year-old Regé-Jean Page, protagonist of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series, wouldn’t be a bad bet.

Every time he appeared on the red carpet this year, he seemed to be rehearsing for the role of 007.

It’s hard to think that anyone can wear the MI6 agent’s suit as well as he can.

Regé-Jean Page is currently best known for playing Duke of Hastings on Netflix's Bridgerton series — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Pierce Brosnan, the series’ protagonist for seven years, said Page would make a “wonderful” Bond.

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden is another actor who could be vying to become Bond, especially after his role in the BBC series “Bodyguard”.

In the series, Madden has already had to wear a tuxedo, get into a car while being shot and handle guns.

It’s fair and fitting for producers to consider some new Scottish talent, like Madden, considering that the first actor to play James Bond in the film series was, of course, the late Sean Connery, though purists open a debate claiming the first Bond to appear on the big screen was in fact Bob Simmons, a stunt actor who does the opening scene of Dr No, the first film in the series starring Connery and released in 1962.

Simmons does the famous scene where an agent appears on screen and is followed by spectators through the barrel of an assassin’s revolver. Bond fires a shot toward the camera, blood flowing as the opening credits play on-screen to the famous theme composed by Monty Norman with an arrangement by John Barry.

Madden is 35 years old and in an interview with GQ magazine in 2018 he said he was “more than flattered to have his name mentioned” to play Bond.

However, he added that “everyone likes the rumors on this subject. I’m just the current rumor. There will be a different (candidate) next week.”

British James Norton, protagonist of the series “McMafia”, is also another favorite.

“Bond is an icon and means so much to so many that speculation is inevitable. But that’s it: speculation. Very flattering and humble speculation,” Norton said in an interview with London’s Evening Standard.

The problem with a lot of these actors is that they are fan favorites. It may sound like a good thing, but producers have often cast less obvious actors in the past, perhaps on purpose.

When it came to replacing Pierce Brosnan after his last appearance in Bond in 2002, Daniel Craig was not a fan favorite.

“There’s always the ‘gamer’s favourite,’ and it tends to be any hot actor who’s putting out a new TV show over the weekend with a smart PR team that creates a lot of buzz,” says O’Connell.

Could that hurt the chances of some other favorites associated with the television drama world, like Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston and Cillian Murphy? Maybe, but we still wouldn’t bet against either of them.

This leads us to wonder who would be a less obvious choice.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Tom Hopper yet, but this actor who also appeared in “Game of Thrones” sparked interest among fans last October.

Later that month, rumors spread that he had been selected by Broccoli.

Nor should we rule out Irish actor Jamie Dornan, who starred in “Fifty Shades of Grey” and most recently in director Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Jamie Dornan plays Christian Gray in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise — Photo: Publicity

Clive Standen, star of the television series “Taken” (based on the film trilogy of the same name), and Henry Golding of “Runners of the Rich” were also mentioned by many.

“Superman” actor Henry Cavill was in the running to play Bond last time around and it was public knowledge that he had been the second choice after Daniel Craig.

Keep in mind that Cavill was in his mid-20s at the time, possibly too young for the role, which means his chances might be better this time around.

“At this stage, everything is in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond and it would be very, very exciting,” Cavill told GQ in 2020.

“The names I would add to the list of possible replacements are Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), Harris Dickinson (King’s Man: The Origin), George Mackay (1917), Matt Smith (Last Night in Soho), Paul Mescal ( Normal People) and Nicholas Hoult (Big Boy)”.

As speculation continues, we can only be sure of one thing.

As viewers were informed at the end of credits for “007 – No Time to Die”, James Bond will return.