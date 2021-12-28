Japanese club probe Vitor Bueno, but covid-19 hinders player transfer

A Japanese club with an undisclosed name is interested in hiring Vitor Bueno. The information was published by goal and confirmed by Sports Gazette. However, the player’s staff has the covid-19 as an obstacle to making his transfer viable, since, with the covid-19 gaining strength again in several parts of the planet, the restriction measures also returned.

As Japanese consulates are closed for issuing visas, Vitor Bueno is temporarily prevented from entering the country. In this way, its businessmen await the normalization of the situation to advance in negotiations with the team from the East.

Vitor Bueno is one of the players that São Paulo accepts to give up for next season. With a salary considered high and underused, the attacking midfielder is also open to proposals and may end up prioritizing a trip to foreign football after failing to establish himself as one of the highlights of the Tricolor.

The São Paulo board, with no money to make big signings, had been studying using Vitor Bueno, among other players, as a bargaining chip in negotiations. In this way, the club would get rid of the high salary transferring the player to another club and would also bring a new name to compose the squad.

It is worth remembering that Vitor Bueno has a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2023. Last season, the player played 36 matches and scored six goals.

