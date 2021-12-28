Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Dallas Purchasing Club, dies at age 58

Acclaimed film director Jean-Marc Vallée – who directed the 2013 drama “Dallas Shopping Club” – died on Sunday (26) near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN. He was 58 years old.

“He was a friend, a creative partner and a big brother to me,” Nathan Ross, partner at production company Crazyrose de Vallée, said in a statement. “The conductor will be sorely missed, but it’s a comfort to know that his beautiful style and impactful work that he shared with the world will live.”

The director began working on Canadian music videos and short films before making his debut in the French feature “Liste noire”, also known by the English title “Black List”.

His pioneering film in the United States was “Dallas Buyers Club”, a 2013 film based on the true story of an AIDS patient who becomes a distributor of experimental treatments.

Although Vallée’s direction was not recognized by the Academy, the film was nominated for Best Picture, while stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won Oscars for their performances.

Vallée entered television production in 2017 as executive producer of the HBO drama “Big Little Lies”. He also directed the entire first season of the series, winning an Emmy.

Vallée later executive produced the series “Sharp Objects,” also for HBO, and directed all of the episodes. Vallée and Ross signed a new development contract with HBO in April, according to Deadline.

Vallée said in a 2019 video for The Hollywood Reporter that he was very careful in selecting the projects he was willing to take on. “Choosing the movie is choosing the lifestyle,” said Vallée. “Are you going to be happy waking up in the morning, doing this and working with it?”

This content was originally created in English. original version