João Guilherme is convicted after admitting treason to Larissa Manoela

João Guilherme and Larissa Manoela ended their relationship in 2016, after 1 year and two months together, but the relationship echoes to this day. That’s because Leonardo’s son was convicted in the São Paulo Court after admitting to having lied in a lawsuit that he himself filed with the influencer Dri Paz.

According to columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL, João sued Dri in May this year, alleging that she defamed him on social media after saying he had betrayed Larissa when the two were dating.

In addition, he would have called her an “opportunist on duty” and “Nelson Rubens of the Y generation” when she published fake news to “bomb the internet at any cost”. The indemnity requested by the influencer was R$ 10 thousand. According to him, the “false news” would challenge her dignity and challenge her to prove that she really betrayed Larissa.

However, in his defense, Dri Paz used a confession that João himself made in November of this year, when he admitted, in an interview to a podcast, that he had really betrayed his ex. “The author himself [João Guilherme] he admitted to more than 3 million people that he had, in fact, cheated on his ex-girlfriend. Bad faith in altering the truth of the facts and seeking compensation for moral damages is evident”, claimed the influencer.

In court, judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa agreed with this last argument and convicted João Guilherme of litigation in bad faith. “João Guilherme changes the truth of the facts by arguing that he never cheated on his ex-girlfriend, while confessing to the press that he did. In several passages of her petition, she made statements that are not consistent with the truth”, stated the magistrate in the sentence.

In addition to a R$1,000 fine, he will have to pay R$1,500 in fees from both parties to the deal. However, he can still appeal the decision.

