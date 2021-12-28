João Guilherme is convicted by the TJ-SP for lying about treason – Entertainment

João Guilherme was convicted by the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) for lying in a lawsuit against the digital influencer Dri Paz. According to the decision, the actor would have acted in “bad faith” and, therefore, will have to pay a fine of R$1,000 (10% of the share value).

In May 2021, the famous went to court against the blogger. In the process, the son of singer Leonardo challenged the young woman after she said that he had betrayed the actress Larissa Manoela when the two were still dating.

The decision is made by judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa, and may be appealed. “I judge as unfounded the requests made by João Guilherme de Ávila against Adriana Tommasi Kappaz and Google Brasil Internet Ltda, condemning the plaintiff to pay a fine for litigation in bad faith of 10% of the value of the case”, says one of the excerpts of the sentence .

In an interview with PodCats channel, in early November, João Guilherme confessed to having betrayed Larissa Manoela when he was 14 years old. At the time, the actress compared the breakup to the end of the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Wanted by the report of R7, the actor’s commercial consultancy has not returned the contact so far. The space, however, remains open.