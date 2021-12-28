John Textor gets excited about the Botafogo crowd at Nilton Santos: ‘Unbelievable! I love that’

Very close to becoming the majority investor in the Botafogo, with pre-contract signed for SAF from the club, the businessman John Text interacted with fans from Alvinegro for the twitter at dawn this Tuesday (28/12). The American was animated by a party hosted by fans of the stove at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

shareholder of Crystal Palace, from England’s First Division, John Textor shared a video of Botafogo residents singing in an uproar on the way out of the stadium, which usually happens after important victories at home.

“Unbelievable! I love that. Crystal Palace and Botafogo fans couldn’t be more alike!“, wrote on the social network.

It is estimated that John Textor will inject approximately R$ 400 million as an investment in football of Botafogo in the coming years. The expectation is that the operation to purchase the Glorious will be completed by mid january 2022 with the final signing of the contract after approval in the deliberative Council of the club.

