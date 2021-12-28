Jojo curses neighbor who scratched his Jaguar luxury car

Jojo Todynho is finishing 2021 quite annoyed. In her profile, on social media, she accused a neighbor of having scratched her luxury car, a Jaguar. What made her most mad is that he didn’t even apologize or come to her to explain what happened.







Jojo Todynho complains about his scratched Jaguar car Reproduction/Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

“Some son of a bitch neighbor* scraped my car parked at the front gate. Not even to ring the bell to apologize or say there’s no way to pay… Man, what a hate, the fuck is that sliding gate camera it’s inactive… There’s no problem, I’ll fix it, but the hand of God is also heavy, because that’s bad,” he wrote.

The funkeira was unlucky due to the fact that the security camera positioned in front of the gate of her residence where the vehicle was parked is not working, she cannot identify the person responsible for the damage.

The 24-year-old singer said she didn’t want to “discredit anyone’s car” but praised the model of her vehicle to rebut those who criticized her for complaining about her neighbor. “Let people scratch your car and not even have the decency to come and apologize, so you can see if I’m complaining for nothing,” he said.

“My car is not a Corsa, no! Nothing against it, I drive in any car. My car is a Jaguar. To polish that there, I can’t put it anywhere… It’s very easy to say when it’s not at home! When it happens at your house, then you can tell me if you’re going to leave it at that, if you’re going to accept it… It doesn’t hurt, right? Then it’s easy to say,” he concluded.