Jojo Todynho vents after luxury car is scratched by a neighbor

Jojo Todynho has already made it clear that he doesn’t keep his opinion and not afraid to talk on social media. The champion of A Fazenda 12 used her Instagram stories to vent after her luxury car was scratched by a neighbor.

Still in the videos published on her profile this Monday(12), the funkeira countered criticism from internet users who claim that Jojo ‘only knows how to complain about life’.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Some son of a bitch neighbor scraped my car parked at the front door, not even to ring the bell to apologize or say he can’t pay. Man, what a hate, the oda is that the sliding gate camera was inactive. No problem, I’ll fix it. But the hand of God is also heavy because this is very bad”, he vented.

And continued: “Have a car like mine, don’t belittle anyone’s car, and let people scratch your car and not even have the decency to come and apologize, so you can see if I’m complaining for nothing”, he said.

Jojo Todynho. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Reviews

Always direct, Jojo Todynho recently used her Instagram stories to counter some comments about her boyfriend, Lucas Souza, being a self-seeker.

“They will always say that. But it’s good to do some research to find out how much an officer earns. And look, I met in Tulum. The dollar is not 1 real, right? To go to Tulum, hard is not it. But that’s it, people have a big tongue to speak, but it’s good because they don’t live”, she said.

And he continued: “The man who opens and closes the car door, treats you like a queen and gives you a Gucci bag on your second date, this is for getting married, for sure. Luxuries I promote. But having someone do that is also really nice. Everything that is reciprocal is very good. Love, respect, affection and attention. You only know who lives and I live very happy”, shot.

SEE ALSO: Medical team decides to postpone Maurilio’s tracheostomy