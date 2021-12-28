Joo Guilherme convicted by Justice after admitting he cheated on his ex-girlfriend – Famous

considered that the actor and singer


John William

lied in a lawsuit and convicted him of mf litigation. the son of the countryman


Leonardo

having to pay a fine of R$1,000.

According to columnist information

Roger Gentile

, of

UOL

, in May of this year the artist filed a lawsuit against the digital influencer

Dri Peace

, stating that she defamed him for telling on her social networks about his betrayal in dating the actress and singer


Larissa Manoela

, who was his girlfriend in his teens.

Also according to the publication, in the process he asked for compensation of R$10 thousand and would have called the influencer a “plant opportunist” and “Nelson Rubens da Geno Y”. And she claims that, in order to try to “bomb the internet at any cost”, she spreads fake news.

In petition,

joo

he said that the “false allegations” put his dignity in check and challenged

Dri

to prove that he “horned”

Larissa

.

However,

Peace

defended itself in

justice

saying that the actor participated in November this year in a

podcast

in which he admitted to having portrayed the protagonist of

beyond illusion

, next soap opera at six in

TV Globo

.

“The author himself [do processo, Joo Guilherme] he admitted, in front of more than 3 million people, that he had in fact cheated on his ex-girlfriend. The mf is evident when changing the truth of the facts and seeking compensation for pain and suffering”.

Dri Peace

the judge

Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa

agreed with the influencer’s argument and convicted the singer of mf litigation. In addition to the fine of one thousand reais,

John William

still have to pay R$1,500 in fees for both parties to the process.

“Joo Guilherme changes the truth of the facts by arguing that he never cheated on his ex-girlfriend, while he confesses to the press that he did. In several parts of his petition, he made statements that are not consistent with the truth,” said the magistrate in the sentence.

The artist can still appeal the decision of the

justice

.

