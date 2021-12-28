Joo Guilherme convicted by Justice after admitting he cheated on his ex-girlfriend – Famous

Joo Guilherme and Larissa Manoela (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

THE



justice



in



So Paulo



considered that the actor and singer



John William



lied in a lawsuit and convicted him of mf litigation. the son of the countryman



Leonardo



having to pay a fine of R$1,000.

According to columnist information



Roger Gentile



, of



UOL



, in May of this year the artist filed a lawsuit against the digital influencer



Dri Peace



, stating that she defamed him for telling on her social networks about his betrayal in dating the actress and singer



Larissa Manoela



, who was his girlfriend in his teens.

Also according to the publication, in the process he asked for compensation of R$10 thousand and would have called the influencer a “plant opportunist” and “Nelson Rubens da Geno Y”. And she claims that, in order to try to “bomb the internet at any cost”, she spreads fake news.

In petition,



joo



he said that the “false allegations” put his dignity in check and challenged



Dri



to prove that he “horned”



Larissa



.

However,



Peace



defended itself in



justice



saying that the actor participated in November this year in a



podcast



in which he admitted to having portrayed the protagonist of



beyond illusion



, next soap opera at six in



TV Globo



.

“The author himself [do processo, Joo Guilherme] he admitted, in front of more than 3 million people, that he had in fact cheated on his ex-girlfriend. The mf is evident when changing the truth of the facts and seeking compensation for pain and suffering”. Dri Peace

the judge



Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa



agreed with the influencer’s argument and convicted the singer of mf litigation. In addition to the fine of one thousand reais,



John William



still have to pay R$1,500 in fees for both parties to the process.

“Joo Guilherme changes the truth of the facts by arguing that he never cheated on his ex-girlfriend, while he confesses to the press that he did. In several parts of his petition, he made statements that are not consistent with the truth,” said the magistrate in the sentence.

The artist can still appeal the decision of the



justice



.