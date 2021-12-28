Joo Guilherme convicted by Justice after admitting he cheated on his ex-girlfriend – Famous

THE
justice
in
So Paulo
considered that the actor and singer
John William
lied in a lawsuit and convicted him of mf litigation. the son of the countryman
Leonardo
having to pay a fine of R$1,000.
According to columnist information
Roger Gentile
, of
UOL
, in May of this year the artist filed a lawsuit against the digital influencer
Dri Peace
, stating that she defamed him for telling on her social networks about his betrayal in dating the actress and singer
Larissa Manoela
, who was his girlfriend in his teens.
Also according to the publication, in the process he asked for compensation of R$10 thousand and would have called the influencer a “plant opportunist” and “Nelson Rubens da Geno Y”. And she claims that, in order to try to “bomb the internet at any cost”, she spreads fake news.
In petition,
joo
he said that the “false allegations” put his dignity in check and challenged
Dri
to prove that he “horned”
Larissa
.
However,
Peace
defended itself in
justice
saying that the actor participated in November this year in a
podcast
in which he admitted to having portrayed the protagonist of
beyond illusion
, next soap opera at six in
TV Globo
.
“The author himself [do processo, Joo Guilherme] he admitted, in front of more than 3 million people, that he had in fact cheated on his ex-girlfriend. The mf is evident when changing the truth of the facts and seeking compensation for pain and suffering”.
Dri Peace
the judge
Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa
agreed with the influencer’s argument and convicted the singer of mf litigation. In addition to the fine of one thousand reais,
John William
still have to pay R$1,500 in fees for both parties to the process.
“Joo Guilherme changes the truth of the facts by arguing that he never cheated on his ex-girlfriend, while he confesses to the press that he did. In several parts of his petition, he made statements that are not consistent with the truth,” said the magistrate in the sentence.
The artist can still appeal the decision of the
justice
.