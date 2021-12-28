Jorge Jesus faces mutiny and asks to leave Benfica; Atlético-MG consults

Jorge Jesus does not remain at Benfica. The coach and the club have come to the conclusion that the best path is for each one’s side. According to the GOAL, the Portuguese board was mobilized to terminate with the technician who, at the same time, handed over the position.

The situation became untenable after a big internal fight involving Luisão, right-hand man of Jorge Jesus and Pizzi, one of the team captains, after the defeat to Porto. JJ then pushed the athlete away and immediately there was a revolt from the cast and part of the directors.

The players created a riot and even refused to train with Jorge Jesus, the situation became untenable and culminated in the coach’s departure. Now, JJ and the board of Benfica discuss the termination in common agreement.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Atlético-MG, which was informed by Cuca that it will not continue at the club in 2022, is already looking for a new coach. As I learned the GOAL, Galo has already made an informal first contact with the Portuguese, which is the preferred name.

The miners try to get closer to Jorge Jesus behind the scenes through their patrons. The group of advisers who contribute financially to the current administration, formed by Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador, Ricardo Guimarães and Rubens Menin, have a good relationship with the coach and his agents. This is how they try to convince him to return to Brazil, where he trained Flamengo, to take over the Belo Horizonte team.

In 2019, Jesus even watched an Atlético match in one of the Arena Independência’s boxes. He was accompanied at the time by two of Galo’s patrons: Ricardo Guimarães and Rubens Menin.

The representative of Jorge Jesus, Bruno Macedo, is scheduled to travel to Brazil this end of the year and may meet with the board of directors of Galo in the coming days. He also has a good relationship with the group of advisers who participate in the current Athletic administration.