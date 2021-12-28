Jorge Jesus is ‘desolate and upset’ that Flamengo doesn’t wait for him for a few more days, says the newspaper

According to information from the newspaper record, Jorge Jesus was ‘desolate and upset’ after Flamengo’s agreement with Paulo Sousa

THE Flamengo is close to announce Paulo Sousa as the new coach. THE imminent hit, However, displeased to Jorge Jesus. According to information published this Monday (27) by the newspaper record, from Portugal, the technician ‘desolate and upset’ with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the agreement made with another professional.

The reason, according to the vehicle, would be the fact that the red-black leaders could wait a few more days ‘in waiting time’. The reason behind the scenes is very simple: chances are Mister will be unemployed in early January.

after being defeated last Thursday (23) by 3-0 by Porto, saying goodbye to the Cup of Portugal, the Benfica will face his rival again on the 30th, this time for the Portuguese Championship. According to press reports in the country, another setback could cost Jorge Jesus his job.

Even being Flamengo’s ‘plan A’ when the members who command the football department traveled in search of a new coach, the Portuguese man seems to have already lived days of greater harmony with the top hats.

Leaders of Flamengo and Jorge Jesus Paula Reis/Flamengo and Gualter Slice/Getty Images

According to columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper The globe, a the coach’s posture irritated the red-black board, who chose another name for the position.

“Negotiations went from one side to the other. They never moved forward, they didn’t advance. At times, he said that he wanted to come, but that the decision was Benfica’s. In others, I wanted more time to define”, said a top hat whose name was not revealed.

Still according to the diary record, the Flamengo hit with Paulo Sousa after the entire soap opera involving Jorge Jesus. At 51 years old, the commander was in charge of the selection of the Poland and need to unbind from the contract. He accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England.