Jorge Jesus leaves Benfica: ‘I made the position available. I’m leaving’ | Venetian Column

Posted 28/12/2021 07:21 | Updated 12/28/2021 07:22 AM

Coach Jorge Jesus, who was in Flamengo’s sights in recent days, is leaving Benfica. In contact with the news report on Jornal O Dia, the coach confirmed that the Portuguese team had withdrawn: “I have made my position available. I am leaving”.

The meeting between the coach and the board of Benfica that sealed the departure of Jorge Jesus took place this Tuesday, and the dismissal will be “by mutual agreement”, without the need to pay the termination fine.

The top members of Benfica understood that there was no more atmosphere for Jorge Jesus to continue, especially in relation to the squad, as a good part of the players no longer wanted Mister in charge of the team.

AND THE FLAMENGO?

Regarding Flamengo, one of Jorge Jesus’ representatives told the report that he had told the red-black board (Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel) to wait for the game on the 30th, against Porto, so that Jorge Jesus could leave, but the Rio summit did not want to wait and closed with Paulo Sousa.

Now, Flamengo fans, on social networks, are asking for a turnaround and that the board of directors give up on Paulo Sousa to hire Jorge Jesus and not run the risk of seeing Mister at Atlético-MG, who goes to the market in search of a coach after Cuca ask to go out to take a gap year.