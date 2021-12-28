Jorge Jesus surprises and announces departure from Benfica

Credit: Disclosure / Flemish

The second passage of Jorge Jesus under the command of Benfica has come to an end. The coach himself confirmed his departure from the Portuguese club, in contact with journalist Venê Casagrande.

“I made my position available. I’m on my way out”, said Jorge Jesus, to journalist Venê Casagrande.

Jorge Jesus is leaving Benfica. I just spoke with the coach and he confirmed: “I made my position available. I’m leaving.” — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) December 28, 2021

The coach will not lead Benfica in the duel against Porto, which takes place next Thursday (30), for the Portuguese Championship.

The journalist also informed that people linked to Jorge Jesus said that the disbandment of Benfica will be by mutual agreement. Thus, the coach does not paragraph the termination fine to leave the Portuguese club.

In Flamengo’s sights

Jorge Jesus was Flamengo’s main target to replace Renato Gaúcho, who was fired after the defeat by Palmeiras by 2-1, in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. But, the Rubro-negro sent the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa, who commanded the Polish national team.

The Portuguese coach made history when he was in charge of Flamengo, in which he won the following titles: Copa Libertadores da América, Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Carioca, Recopa Sudamericana and Supercopa do Brasil.

READ TOO:

Reinforcement at Atlético-MG and more news about Luxembourg, Cavani and Jorge Jesus: everything about football

Seer nails World Cup results, Borja sale, starting midfielder and more: the latest news from Palmeiras

Ball market: Palmeiras forwards Lucas Lima’s departure to Libertadores club

Ronaldo’s first signings, proposed by striker and more: the latest news from Cruzeiro

Corinthians wants Castellanos, player indicted for death, Arrascaeta targets European and more: the latest football news

Ball Market: Remember him? Ex-Palmeiras and São Paulo, forward Kelvin reinforces club that will play for Libertadores de 2022

Braz shares Christmas message and Flamengo fans ask for Jorge Jesus as a “gift”: “Bring the good old man”

Ball market: Flamengo can negotiate forward with US club