Jorge Jesus surprises and announces departure from Benfica

The second passage of Jorge Jesus under the command of Benfica has come to an end. The coach himself confirmed his departure from the Portuguese club, in contact with journalist Venê Casagrande.
“I made my position available. I’m on my way out”, said Jorge Jesus, to journalist Venê Casagrande.
The coach will not lead Benfica in the duel against Porto, which takes place next Thursday (30), for the Portuguese Championship.
The journalist also informed that people linked to Jorge Jesus said that the disbandment of Benfica will be by mutual agreement. Thus, the coach does not paragraph the termination fine to leave the Portuguese club.
In Flamengo’s sights
Jorge Jesus was Flamengo’s main target to replace Renato Gaúcho, who was fired after the defeat by Palmeiras by 2-1, in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. But, the Rubro-negro sent the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa, who commanded the Polish national team.
The Portuguese coach made history when he was in charge of Flamengo, in which he won the following titles: Copa Libertadores da América, Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Carioca, Recopa Sudamericana and Supercopa do Brasil.
