Juliette reveals which panty color she passed the turn of 2020 to 2021; check out

That Juliette Freire is a phenomenon, no one can deny! In 2021, she was crowned the champion of “Big Brother Brazil“, came out of reality as the most followed sister of all editions, entered the record books and fulfilled one of her biggest dreams: becoming a singer. The EP even had Anitta backstage. Now, which color of panties did she spend the turn of the year to conquer all of this?

Well, the profile “Otariano” asked Juliette the million-dollar question and she answered! And it wasn’t a very traditional color, right?! “In 2020, due to the pandemic, Juliette had to close her business and resort to emergency aid. This year, she won the BBB and earned R$ 45 million after the program. Destroyed! Now the question that does not want to remain silent: what color panties did she wear on New Year’s Eve?”, published the page.

The “BBB” winner, joking, went there and commented that she wore a beige underwear. What do you mean, Brazil?! In the comments, of course, the public was encouraged by the response from Paraiba. Many are even ready to buy panties in the same color. It’s going to stick, right?! Kkkk In the end-of-the-year superstition, traditionally the color that brings money is yellow.

Juliette recently gained an incredible 33 million Instagram followers, and celebrated the fans she’s earned on her journey throughout the year. “This path is happier because I have you”, she wrote in the caption of the photo. With the new number, the singer surpassed also ex-BBBs Sabrina Sato, who registered 31 million, and Grazi Massafera, with 24.5 million.

Also, Juliette Freire joined the “Guinness World Records”, with the post on the social network that had a million likes in less time. On May 4th, when the Big Brother winner was announced, the photo had a million likes in just 3 minutes. The record defeated none other than singer Billie Eilish, who had five minutes. Wow!

Continues after Advertising

For the champion’s list of achievements, the EP “Juliette” became the Brazilian musical project with the highest number of pre-saves in the history of Spotify Brasil, with more than 220 thousand clicks on the platform. In addition, the album, released in September, reached the post of best national debut in streaming; in just 24 hours, the six songs from Paraíba recorded nearly 6 million reproductions. What a power!

Shortly after the album’s release, Juliette showed the world the music video for the hit “Diferença Mara”, the first of her career. The production was directed by Giovanni Bianco – who has worked with names like Madonna, and signed impeccable visual projects, such as the clips “Bang” and “Girl From Rio”, by our powerful Anitta. The video, which is very bright, with a solar vibe, shows people and identities intertwining, giving meaning to the differences that make us up as a society. Poetic, right?! Check out: