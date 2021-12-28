Juliette tells what color of panties she spent New Year’s Eve

Juliette Freire was one of the great names to achieve fame in the country in 2021. After winning the ‘BBB 21’, the girl from Paraíba realized one of her greatest dreams and became a singer. In addition to releasing an EP with Anitta’s careful hand ago, she even sang with her biggest idols throughout the year.

After her astronomical year, an Instagram gossip portal made a post asking the lingerie color of Brazil’s new millionaire. “In 2020, due to the pandemic, Juliette had to close her business and had to resort to emergency aid. This year, she won the BBB and earned R$45 million after the program. Now the question that does not want to remain silent: which color of panties Did she wear it on New Year’s Eve?” the post read.

The winner of the global reality show saw it, and answered the question: “Beige”, she said, between laughs.

Juliette reveals what color of panties she spent the new year with Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The paraibana recently reached the mark of 33 million followers on Instagram, and celebrated the fans she got on her journey in the most watched house in Brazil. “This path is happier because I have you,” she said in the caption of the commemorative photo.