Kanye West buys R$25 million house in front of Kim Kardashian’s mansion; see pictures

Will Kim Kardashian have a cup of sugar to offer Kanye West? The Daily Mail website announced this Monday (27) that the rapper and the socialite will be neighbors… The businesswoman’s ex-husband disbursed US$ 4.5 million, about R$ 25.38 million, in a house opposite the owned by the mother of her children in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Compared to the standard rapper homes, the new acquisition is simpler. Built in 1955, it has 334 square meters. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a guest toilet. There is also a guest studio attached to the garage, a large outdoor swimming pool and a stable on the property.

Kanye really had his eye on the property across from Kim, because he paid $421,000—more than $2.37 million—above the asking price. In October, the businesswoman spent US$23 million, about R$129 million, to buy half of the property in which she lived with her ex-husband, after they decided to divorce. Check out the photos of Kanye’s new property:

This is not the first house the rapper has bought to be close to his ex-wife and children… In September, he purchased property in Malibu, which is a 30-minute drive from Kim’s home in Hidden Hills, and paid $ 57.3 million, around R$323 million, at the current rate of the dollar.

Divorce

The businesswoman filed for separation in February this year, after seven years of marriage and four children with the artist: North, 8 years old, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old. Ten months later, TMZ revealed that Kim Kardashian has filed a petition with the US court to be reconsidered as a single woman. In the documents presented, she guarantees that the marriage with the rapper cannot be returned.

Kim’s decision came shortly after her ex-husband made a public statement, “begging” the businesswoman to resume the marriage. “There are and continue to exist irreconcilable differences between Kanye and me that have caused our marriage to fall apart beyond repair. No counseling or reconciliation efforts will be of any value at this time.“, said the owner of Skims.

“I’ve been trying to solve our breakup [com Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have asked him several times to agree to separate and change our marital status. [Ele] did not respond to my request“, continued in the documents.

Finally, she asked the Court to consider her request immediately: “Kanye and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I request that my request to separate and change our marital status be granted“.