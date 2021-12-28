Keep fit on vacation with these ten expert tips

Holidays can bring a lot of fun, but they can also be a challenging time to stay healthy and fit. Between the added pressure of social events and pampering opportunities to excess, it’s all too easy to throw in the towel, resolving to get back on track in the coming year.

But vacations don’t have to be all or nothing. It is possible to enjoy the season without harming your well-being.

Celebrity trainer Don Saladino, who works with some of Hollywood’s biggest artists such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and John Krasinski, shared the tips he gives his clients to stay calm throughout the year, without worry with health.

Celebrity or not, we all need to focus on smart strategies to keep the stress and spin of celebrations from pushing us to the edge. Here is advice you can put into action now:

1. Keep a healthy mind

“Its objective must be to actively value the end-of-the-year festivities, at the same time as it must have total control of its choices”, says Saladino.

This time of year is to be enjoyed, but many lose sight of it and spend a lot of time punishing themselves for celebrating. It’s okay to enjoy seasonal foods, so let go of those feelings of guilt.

You know those cookies your mother used to make? There is no need to deny them. Remember that with control, you can eat one or two without devouring a dozen. You are happy – not guilty – making decisions.

2. do the math

Many fit people spend time stressing unnecessarily on a small percentage of the meals they eat while on vacation, Saladin explained. He invites them to “do the math”.

From mid-November to January 1st it takes about 45 days. If you eat an average of three meals a day, that’s 135 meals. Having a few brunches or dinners during this time will not harm your fitness if your other meals remain healthy.

Let’s say you’ve had a dozen more caloric meals on holiday, that’s still less than 9% of the total.

3. Don’t punish yourself with exercises

This goes hand in hand with keeping a healthy mind. Exercise should not be used to overcome “bad” holiday behavior.

In fact, Saladino explains that he reduces the volume and frequency of training for his clients while on vacation, to lessen the demand on their schedules while maintaining consistency.

Keeping them “in the right frame of mind is the most important thing,” he justified. He encourages them to keep their workouts under 40 minutes, with the intention of simply sweating it out and helping them manage their stress.

4. get satiated

Another tip that Saladin gives to all of his customers is to be satiated so that they do not arrive hungry at the celebrations, where the options for healthy food are limited.

If you’ve ever tried shopping when you were hungry and ended up with too many unhealthy snacks in your cart, you know why this is good advice.

If possible, have a healthy meal, or at least a good snack, before going to a party.

5. Hydrate yourself

Staying hydrated also fills you up, preventing you from reaching for food when you’re just thirsty. The biggest stress dehydration places on your body is not simply a loss of fluid, but a significant drop in electrolytes.

Electrolytes are essential minerals responsible for the energy involved in bodily functions such as muscle contractions, cardiac activity and nerve impulses. Loss of electrolytes due to dehydration will make you feel drained and contribute to the feeling of a hangover (if you also drink too much alcohol).

6. Dive strategically

Speaking of drinking alcohol, Saladin offers advice that he finds unpopular but effective: “Instead of focusing on the calories in the drink, choose heavier drinks that you have to savor and that will make you satisfied. That way, you’ll end up drinking less overall.” Think of a sweet eggnog over a martini, for example.

7. Keep stress under control

Whether it’s the effects of increased schedule demands or family-related anxiety, vacations can take their toll. Additional stress can result in bad decision making, poor diet, and physical strain. Therefore, it is important to practice self-care proactively.

Set aside a few minutes each day for meditation, breath concentration, or gratitude. Just five minutes of this practice a day reduces stress and anxiety, research shows. In addition to the training recommended by Saladin, take steps to release even more tension with techniques such as massage.

8. Practice consistent daily exercise

During this hectic time of year, it’s also recommended to train rationally, not hard. That means choosing consistency over quantity, doing exercises every day that make the most sense to your lifestyle and schedule.

One of the most effective ways to integrate exercise is to add it to another daily habit. For example, I’ve been doing crunches before stepping into the shower and bodyweight squats for years while brushing my teeth — every time and every day.

9. Don’t give in until New Years

With all the opportunities to overdo it, you may end up overreaching at a holiday party and for the time being given up on self-control.

It’s easy to get carried away by the idea of ​​“New Year, New You”. But remember that the calendar has nothing to do with changes in your health and fitness.

You start from scratch every day, not every year. “Do not give up. Get back to normal the next day,” says Saladino.

10. Get enough sleep

Often, during vacations, we disperse to keep up with the responsibilities of work and daily life, while meeting the demands of the season.

It’s crucial that you give your body and mind the time and rest it needs to recover each night. Sleep is a key factor in your metabolism and immune system. Not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep per night can lead to weight gain, illness, and other negative health implications.

To properly process holiday meals and avoid getting seasonal illnesses, you need to prioritize rest. If you have trouble sleeping, try breathing techniques to help.

Remember that being healthy is your lifestyle, not your resolution. By following the above tips, you will be able to enjoy your vacation without interfering with your health and well-being.

This content was originally created in English. original version