Know how to split your DAS that is overdue

The life of an entrepreneur is surrounded by obligations, when an obligation is not fulfilled it can greatly harm an enterprise, especially when we talk about an MEI.

The MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) is a business model that helps professionals to formalize and guarantee their rights, failing to make the monthly payment of the MEI can bring problems.

The Individual Microentrepreneur must pay the DAS (Single Nacional Collection Document) on a monthly basis, as having many of these payment slips in arrears can greatly harm your company.

Follow the next topics and learn how to pay for your DAS that is overdue.

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) emerged with the Complementary Law 128/2008, the proposal of this business model is to formalize informal entrepreneurs so that they can have their rights guaranteed.

Rights such as retirement, hiring an employee, issuing an invoice, among others. The MEI has already formalized millions of entrepreneurs who have started to exercise their functions under the Law.

The Collection Document of the Simples Nacional do MEI is a payment slip that the Microentrepreneur must pay monthly to fulfill their obligations.

DAS has a single amount paid every month by the MEI, it is one of the advantages of this business model, as all MEI obligations are unified in this document and paid in a simplified manner.

DAS values ​​are as follows:

Entrepreneurs working with Commerce and Industry: R$ 56.00 (INSS + ICMS);

Entrepreneurs who work with Services: R$ 60.00 (INSS + ISS);

Entrepreneurs working with Commerce and Services: R$ 61.00 (INSS + ICMS/ISS).

How to split your DAS in arrears?

MEI can make the installment payment online, simply, without having to leave home to do so.

Your company’s debts can be paid in up to 60 months with a minimum value of R$ 50.00 per installment.

See below how to perform the installment DAS of your MEI:

Access the Simples Nacional website;

Click on “Simei Serviços”,

A menu will appear, click on “Installation”;

Afterwards, click on “Parcelamento – Individual Microentrepreneur”

Enter passcode or digital certificate;

After you log in, click on installment order;

Note the value of available installments;

If you agree with the installment, click “Yes” to confirm and proceed with the installment.

If you still don’t have an access code, you can generate it on the Simples Nacional website. For this, you need the receipt number of your Personal Income Tax return.

