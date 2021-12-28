know the symptoms and how to differentiate the diseases

The flu and covid-19 cases have caused an increase in the search for medical care this end of the year in some cities, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. As they are respiratory diseases, the symptoms are very similar and can be confused.

Some small differences, however, can be noticed by infectious disease physicians in patient care. However, only tests are able to determine when it is one or another illness.

Credit: Disclosure/Butantan InstituteThe main differences between flu and covid-19

Flu or covid?

THE the flu or flu-like syndrome usually causes fever of sudden onset, accompanied by a cough or sore throat, and at least one of the following symptoms: headache, muscle, or joint pain. In children, especially, runny nose and nasal obstruction are still common.

Credit: PeopleImages/istockFlu or covid? Symptoms are similar, with minor differences.

In case of influenza caused by the new virus circulating in Brazil, the H3N2, of the Darwin strain, the symptoms are the same, however, with the possibility of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), which is the difficulty or discomfort in breathing. This last symptom is especially more common in the elderly and immunocompromised.

These cases of H3n2 are more frequent because the current flu vaccine does not cover this strain. Still, the vaccine remains important as it protects against the other flu subtypes.

In cases of Covid-19, the symptoms have changed since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the different variants that have emerged. Initially, the World Health Organization considered fever, dry cough, tiredness and loss of taste and smell as classic symptoms.

Credit: Naeblys/istockSymptoms of covid-19 vary by variant.

With the emergence of Delta, in addition to fever and persistent cough, a runny nose, sneezing, and headache and throat were observed. Characteristics similar to seasonal flu. The loss of taste and smell did not appear as it used to.

Now, with the recent cases of micron, a variant that spreads more easily, the symptomatic pattern changed once more.

According to physician Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, who took care of the first patients with the new strain, muscle pain, headache, extreme tiredness and malaise for 1 or 2 days were the most reported complaints.

Those infected with Ômicron also do not have a loss of smell and taste.

Is it possible to catch flu and covid simultaneously?

Although the chances are slim, it exists, according to pulmonologist Margareth Dalcomo, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

“Both diseases are easily contagious. The Ômicron strain has a capacity for spreading far superior to previous strains”, said the doctor in an interview with CNN. “What is correct, what is desirable, in the face of suspicion, is that someone be tested for covid-19 and for the Influenza A virus,” he said.

The way to prevent any of these diseases continues to be the use of masks, alcohol gel and social distance, in addition, of course, to the vaccine.