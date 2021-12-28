know who the Netflix heartthrob had sex with at a nightclub

After the LeoDias column announced that Thiago Rocha, a former participant in Netflix’s Marriage to the Blind, was caught having sex with a woman in a nightclub in Santa Catarina, a question remained in the air: after all, who is the girl who kept the parachutist company on the bathroom break?

According to Thiago himself, the girl presented herself as a fan. After recognizing him at the ballad, the young woman approached and the two ended up staying. With the high temperature, the two combined a strategy to give vent to the desire: a quick escape to the men’s bathroom at the club. It was right there, between urinals and stalls, that they finally arrived. The parachutist says that there was no time for the two to exchange contact, as they were quickly interrupted by the surveillance of the Don 242 Club nightclub.

Thiago explained that after he was caught, security tried to remove him naked and by force from the bathroom. Angry with the approach, the former participant of the Netflix reality show started a discussion with the professionals, who tried to put him out.

“The security guards wanted to expose me to everyone in the house by leaving naked, so I rebelled and said no. Then there was that aggression, starting on their part when I refused. When they threw me out, they put a hanging around my neck and threw me to the ground, when I woke up I turned into a demon and went to get satisfaction with them”, he told the column.

In the midst of the confusion, the admirer disappeared. Witnesses claim that the woman is tall, beautiful, and has light brown hair. She was wearing a black dress with white details. After the furdunço, the fan – who conquered brief moments of intimacy with the idol – continued enjoying the party, as if nothing had happened. According to our sources, she didn’t appear to be shaken by the situation.

