Lajeado publishes list of the 100 largest companies based on Tax Value Added in 2020

The municipal administration of Lajeado, through the Secretariat of Finance, presents the list of the 100 largest companies in Lajeado based on the 2020 Value Added Tax (VAF). recognize the importance of companies within the local economy and provide more transparency and access to information to the public.
The VAF is an economic-accounting indicator used by the State Government and serves as a criterion to define the municipal share of each municipality in the State in the ICMS apportionment, accounting for 75% of the Municipal Participation Index (IPM). The VAF is calculated by the Finance Department of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, based on annual declarations submitted by companies established in each municipality in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and takes into account the difference between the outflows (sales) and inflows (purchases) of goods and services in all companies located in the municipality.
The ranking represents a part of the local productive sector, as it only portrays companies subject to ICMS taxation. It is important to point out that the VAF does not necessarily have a direct relationship with the companies’ revenues. In other words, there may be companies with sales higher than those on the list but which have a lower VAF, and therefore they are not among these 100 largest.
Below is the list of the 100 largest companies in Lajeado in Fiscal Added Value, according to the Calculation of Municipal Indices, base year 2020:
1st BRF SA
2nd ATLAS BRASIL CALCADOS LTDA
3rd CIA MINUANO DE FOOD
4th DOCILE ALIMENTOS LTDA
5th FLORESTAL ALIMENTOS S/A
6th BEVERAGES FRUKI S/A
7º BENOIT ELETRODOMESTICOS LTDA
8th IMPRA E EXPRA DE CEREAIS S/A
9th EUROVALE VEICULOS LTDA
10º REFRICOMP IND DE COMP PARA REF LTDA
11th DISTRIB DE ALIMENTOS BEIRA RIO LAJEADO LTDA ME
12th NUTRITEC SUPRIMENTOS AGROPECS LTDA
13th SIND OF LAJEADO RURAL WORKERS
14th DISTRIB OF PROD DE PETROLEO CHARRUA LTDA
15th COM DE MEDIC BRAIR LTDA
16th TRITEC EQUIP LTDA
17th JA SPOHR COM DE VEICULOS LTDA
18th DISTRIB OF BEVERAGES F. ANTONIO CHIAMULERA LTDA
19th APOMEDIL S/A VEHICULOS
20º GRAF COMETA LTDA
21st ARLA COOP LTDA – ARLA
22nd MONDIAL VEICULOS LTDA
23rd IND DE VINAGRES PRINZ LTDA
24th DIPESUL VEICULOS LTDA
25º MOTOLANDIA LAJEADO LTDA
26th BRASDIESEL S/A COML AND IMPRA
27º RODOVALE IND E COM DE EQUIP RODOVS LTDA
28th WORK MAT DE CONST LTDA
29th ITALIANINHO ALIMENTOS LTDA
30th TANNERY KOEFENDER S/A
31st ZEBU SISTEMAS ELETRONICOS LTDA
32º FERROS CASTRO LTDA
33º LOJAS RENNER S/A
34º SOUTH VALE PACKAGING EIRELI
35º VIDRACARIA LAJEADENSE LTDA
36º MOTOMECANICA COML S/A
37th WMS SUPERMERCADOS DO BRASIL LTDA
38º COSTANEIRA ARNO JOHANN SA WITH MATS DE CONSTR
39th ORDEMAX SISTEMAS DE ORDENHA LTDA
40º ABAST DE COMB EDAM LTDA
41st SORVEBOM INDL LTDA
42nd VALECAR VEICULOS E PECAS LTDA
43º COM DE COMB FLORESTAL LTDA
44th JPB IND QUIMICA LTDA
45th DISTRIB REIS EIRELI
46th STW SOLUCOES EM AUTOMACAO LTDA
47º TUBETIO MATS DE CONSTRUCAO LTDA
48º PLASTIC PLASTICOS LTDA
49th STORES BECKER LTDA
50º COLOR TINTAS LAJEADO LTDA
51st ARCO DIESEL LTDA
52nd ARCO GAS COM E TRANSP DE COMB LTDA
53rd FERGA ALIMENTOS LTDA
54th FORN LAJEADENSE DE MAT OPTICO LTDA
55th CJ DULLIUS & CIA LTDA
56th SALVADOR COML DE MAQ E EQUIP DE REFRIG LTDA
57th JOSE ARMANDO SPOHR E FILHOS LTDA
58th AGRO COML KLEIN LTDA
59th AUTO PECAS ZAGONEL LTDA
60º MAXICLIP IND E COM DE GRAMPOS LTDA
61º FOLHITO IND E COM DE ADUBOS ORGANICOS LTDA
62º FINOPEL IND COM DE HYGIENE AND CLEANING PROD
63º PLASTICOS RO NA IND E COM LTDA
64º XIMANGO IND DE ERVA MATE LTDA
65º GERACAO MATS PARA MOV LTDA
66º NR HAAS COM COSMETICOS E PROD PERFUMARIA LTDA
67th NV COML LTDA
68º DOLGENER ALIMENTOS LTDA
69th WIEBBELLING LTDA SCRAP
70th ABC LAJEADO DISTRIB LTDA
71º SL VEICULOS LTDA
72º COM DE SUCATAS METALICAS BARTZ LTDA
73º BRINCASA BRINQUEDOS E UTILIDADES LTDA
74th TEDESCO & EMER LTDA
75º GLOBAL DISTRIBUICAO DE BENS DE CONS LTDA
76th JJJ COM DE PECAS LTDA
77º SCAPINI MOTORS LTDA
78th PEGASUS VEICULOS LTDA
79th HOUSE PARTS COM DE PECAS E VEICULOS LTDA
80º HIDRAUCAMBIO PECAS E SERVS AUTOMOTIVOS LTDA
81st SULMENGUE COMERCO DE FRUTAS LTDA
82º ACREL DISTRIB DE MANGUEIRAS LTDA
83º CASA DAS FECHADURAS ADROFECHA LTDA
84º STORES QUERO-QUERO SA
85º CONSTRUSCHORR MATS DE CONSTRUCAO LTDA
86º DREBES & CIA LTDA
87th COML EQUIPECAS E SERVICOS LTDA
88th DMTOP COM DE MEDIC E COSMETICOS LTDA
89th PAULO RICARDO DA SILVA FERREIRA EIRELI
90º CURTUME RUSAN LTDA
91st UNICLEAN IND QUIMICA LTDA
92nd SUPPLY DE COMB VIA QUALITY SPOHR FILHO LTDA
93º CASA ATIVA LTDA
94th RAIA DROGASIL S/A
95º BEUREN & CIA LTDA
96º PCJ COMERCIO DE GENEROS ALIMENTICIOS LTDA
97th SUPAC DISTRIB LTDA
98º DS ESTETICA COM DE PROD PARA BELEZA LTDA
99º REDE VALE DE COMUNICACAO LTDA
100º LINS FERRAO ARTS DO VEST LTDA