Lajeado publishes list of the 100 largest companies based on Tax Value Added in 2020

The municipal administration of Lajeado, through the Secretariat of Finance, presents the list of the 100 largest companies in Lajeado based on the 2020 Value Added Tax (VAF). recognize the importance of companies within the local economy and provide more transparency and access to information to the public.

The VAF is an economic-accounting indicator used by the State Government and serves as a criterion to define the municipal share of each municipality in the State in the ICMS apportionment, accounting for 75% of the Municipal Participation Index (IPM). The VAF is calculated by the Finance Department of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, based on annual declarations submitted by companies established in each municipality in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and takes into account the difference between the outflows (sales) and inflows (purchases) of goods and services in all companies located in the municipality.

The ranking represents a part of the local productive sector, as it only portrays companies subject to ICMS taxation. It is important to point out that the VAF does not necessarily have a direct relationship with the companies’ revenues. In other words, there may be companies with sales higher than those on the list but which have a lower VAF, and therefore they are not among these 100 largest.

Below is the list of the 100 largest companies in Lajeado in Fiscal Added Value, according to the Calculation of Municipal Indices, base year 2020:

1st BRF SA

2nd ATLAS BRASIL CALCADOS LTDA

3rd CIA MINUANO DE FOOD

4th DOCILE ALIMENTOS LTDA

5th FLORESTAL ALIMENTOS S/A

6th BEVERAGES FRUKI S/A

7º BENOIT ELETRODOMESTICOS LTDA

8th IMPRA E EXPRA DE CEREAIS S/A

9th EUROVALE VEICULOS LTDA

10º REFRICOMP IND DE COMP PARA REF LTDA

11th DISTRIB DE ALIMENTOS BEIRA RIO LAJEADO LTDA ME

12th NUTRITEC SUPRIMENTOS AGROPECS LTDA

13th SIND OF LAJEADO RURAL WORKERS

14th DISTRIB OF PROD DE PETROLEO CHARRUA LTDA

15th COM DE MEDIC BRAIR LTDA

16th TRITEC EQUIP LTDA

17th JA SPOHR COM DE VEICULOS LTDA

18th DISTRIB OF BEVERAGES F. ANTONIO CHIAMULERA LTDA

19th APOMEDIL S/A VEHICULOS

20º GRAF COMETA LTDA

21st ARLA COOP LTDA – ARLA

22nd MONDIAL VEICULOS LTDA

23rd IND DE VINAGRES PRINZ LTDA

24th DIPESUL VEICULOS LTDA

25º MOTOLANDIA LAJEADO LTDA

26th BRASDIESEL S/A COML AND IMPRA

27º RODOVALE IND E COM DE EQUIP RODOVS LTDA

28th WORK MAT DE CONST LTDA

29th ITALIANINHO ALIMENTOS LTDA

30th TANNERY KOEFENDER S/A

31st ZEBU SISTEMAS ELETRONICOS LTDA

32º FERROS CASTRO LTDA

33º LOJAS RENNER S/A

34º SOUTH VALE PACKAGING EIRELI

35º VIDRACARIA LAJEADENSE LTDA

36º MOTOMECANICA COML S/A

37th WMS SUPERMERCADOS DO BRASIL LTDA

38º COSTANEIRA ARNO JOHANN SA WITH MATS DE CONSTR

39th ORDEMAX SISTEMAS DE ORDENHA LTDA

40º ABAST DE COMB EDAM LTDA

41st SORVEBOM INDL LTDA

42nd VALECAR VEICULOS E PECAS LTDA

43º COM DE COMB FLORESTAL LTDA

44th JPB IND QUIMICA LTDA

45th DISTRIB REIS EIRELI

46th STW SOLUCOES EM AUTOMACAO LTDA

47º TUBETIO MATS DE CONSTRUCAO LTDA

48º PLASTIC PLASTICOS LTDA

49th STORES BECKER LTDA

50º COLOR TINTAS LAJEADO LTDA

51st ARCO DIESEL LTDA

52nd ARCO GAS COM E TRANSP DE COMB LTDA

53rd FERGA ALIMENTOS LTDA

54th FORN LAJEADENSE DE MAT OPTICO LTDA

55th CJ DULLIUS & CIA LTDA

56th SALVADOR COML DE MAQ E EQUIP DE REFRIG LTDA

57th JOSE ARMANDO SPOHR E FILHOS LTDA

58th AGRO COML KLEIN LTDA

59th AUTO PECAS ZAGONEL LTDA

60º MAXICLIP IND E COM DE GRAMPOS LTDA

61º FOLHITO IND E COM DE ADUBOS ORGANICOS LTDA

62º FINOPEL IND COM DE HYGIENE AND CLEANING PROD

63º PLASTICOS RO NA IND E COM LTDA

64º XIMANGO IND DE ERVA MATE LTDA

65º GERACAO MATS PARA MOV LTDA

66º NR HAAS COM COSMETICOS E PROD PERFUMARIA LTDA

67th NV COML LTDA

68º DOLGENER ALIMENTOS LTDA

69th WIEBBELLING LTDA SCRAP

70th ABC LAJEADO DISTRIB LTDA

71º SL VEICULOS LTDA

72º COM DE SUCATAS METALICAS BARTZ LTDA

73º BRINCASA BRINQUEDOS E UTILIDADES LTDA

74th TEDESCO & EMER LTDA

75º GLOBAL DISTRIBUICAO DE BENS DE CONS LTDA

76th JJJ COM DE PECAS LTDA

77º SCAPINI MOTORS LTDA

78th PEGASUS VEICULOS LTDA

79th HOUSE PARTS COM DE PECAS E VEICULOS LTDA

80º HIDRAUCAMBIO PECAS E SERVS AUTOMOTIVOS LTDA

81st SULMENGUE COMERCO DE FRUTAS LTDA

82º ACREL DISTRIB DE MANGUEIRAS LTDA

83º CASA DAS FECHADURAS ADROFECHA LTDA

84º STORES QUERO-QUERO SA

85º CONSTRUSCHORR MATS DE CONSTRUCAO LTDA

86º DREBES & CIA LTDA

87th COML EQUIPECAS E SERVICOS LTDA

88th DMTOP COM DE MEDIC E COSMETICOS LTDA

89th PAULO RICARDO DA SILVA FERREIRA EIRELI

90º CURTUME RUSAN LTDA

91st UNICLEAN IND QUIMICA LTDA

92nd SUPPLY DE COMB VIA QUALITY SPOHR FILHO LTDA

93º CASA ATIVA LTDA

94th RAIA DROGASIL S/A

95º BEUREN & CIA LTDA

96º PCJ COMERCIO DE GENEROS ALIMENTICIOS LTDA

97th SUPAC DISTRIB LTDA

98º DS ESTETICA COM DE PROD PARA BELEZA LTDA

99º REDE VALE DE COMUNICACAO LTDA

100º LINS FERRAO ARTS DO VEST LTDA





