Lateral Marcelo announces purchase of Portuguese second division club

After the purchase of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Fenômeno, it was the turn of another Brazilian player to invest in the acquisition of a football club. This Monday, side Marcelo, from Real Madrid, announced the acquisition of Mafra, from the second division of Portugal. The player also owns Azuriz, from Paraná.

– We are in the process of expanding our clubs. Our most recent acquisition was Mafra, a club from the second league in the Portuguese championship. The idea is to implement a structure in it that will allow us to take a leap in the European market, drawing a link with Azuriz, in Brazil. So we have Azuriz training athletes and Mafra working as a showcase for these players in Europe – he told TNT Sports, before amending:

– Mafra was our first acquisition and represents the start in the European market. The plans now are for the acquisition of another flagship club, with a large fan base and tradition. This should happen in the second half of 2022, requiring new funding. Our idea is that this new club is complementary to the ones we already have, so that a player trained at Azuriz and acquired by Mafra, can later be bought by this flagship club – he added.