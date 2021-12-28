Lateral Ramon, from Flamengo, is indicted for running over and killing cyclists in Barra da Tijuca

RIO — Soccer player Ramon Ramos Lima, Flamengo side, was indicted for manslaughter in driving a motor vehicle for having run over and killed cyclist Jonatas Davi dos Santos, on the night of December 4th. According to investigations by the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), their recklessness was a determining factor in the collision. The athlete was driving between 20% and 50% above the maximum speed allowed on Avenida das Américas and the victim was crossing the traffic lanes of the high-traffic lane. The final report of the inquiry was sent to the Public Ministry.

Investigation:In a statement to the police, Flamengo Ramon’s side said he was surprised by a cyclist who would have crossed the road in front of him

Jonatas Davi dos Santos was a Flamengo fan Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

According to the document signed by delegate Leandro Gontijo, holder of the 16th DP, the Honda Civic driven by Ramon appears in camera images crossing the José de Alencar Vice-President Tunnel (Grota Funda Tunnel), coming from Barra de Guaratiba, at 20:21. Then, at 8:27 pm, it passed number 14,041 on Avenida das Américas, in Recreio; and at 8:31 pm, by a sign installed in the side lane, towards São Conrado, a few meters before a car shop where the pedestrian was hit.

Victim:‘His dream was to be a Flamengo player’, says deliveryman’s aunt run over by lateral Ramon Ramos

There, the vehicle driven by Ramon was fined for speeding, between 20% and 50% above the permitted, in the side lane lane. In that stretch, the maximum allowed is 70 km/h, and the radar equipment installed at the site measured a speed of 110 km/h, with a speed of 102 km/h being considered. The car would not have advanced the signal, passing after 14 seconds of its opening.

Ramon’s car, which was fined for speeding Photo: Reproduction

Also according to the Civil Police report, images recorded by the BRT concessionaire show the traffic light, located meters before the accident site, opening at 8:29 pm and closing at 8:30 pm, reopening at 8:31 pm and, 14 seconds later, a collision occurs, “when the victim initiated the lane conversions that resulted in his death”.

“It is noteworthy that, according to art. 58 of the CTB, “on urban and rural dual-lane roads, the circulation of bicycles must occur, when there is no cycle path, cycle lane, or shoulder, or when it is not possible to use them, on the edges of the roadway, in the same direction of regulated circulation for the road, with preference over motor vehicles”, and that despite the fact that the site does not have a cycle lane, the cyclist could not have moved away from the edges of the road, starting a maneuver that culminated in his death”, ponders the delegate, in the document.

Cameras caught the athlete running to help the cyclist Photo: Reproduction

The footage also caught Ramon running out of the Honda Civic to rescue Jonatas. He called the Fire Department, and an ambulance took the cyclist to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, also in Barra da Tijuca, but he could not resist the injuries.

— We carried out several steps, such as checking the location, the traffic lights, the camera images, in addition to the hearing of witnesses, some of them even voluntarily informing that Ramon provided assistance. We conclude that the bicycle driver also contributed to the accident, as he crossed with an open traffic light, as shown in the photo of the fine, with the image of a green light. However, investigations proved that Ramon was at a speed incompatible with the road – delegate Leandro Gontijo explained to GLOBO.