Lateral Ramon, from Flamengo, is indicted for the death of a cyclist in Rio de Janeiro

Flamengo’s full-back, Ramon Ramos Lima, was indicted this Monday (27) for “manslaughter while driving a motor vehicle” for being run over, which resulted in the death of 30-year-old cyclist Jonatas Davi dos Santos.

The accident happened on the night of December 4th at Avenida das Américas, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Jonathan was on a bicycle and working doing food deliveries by application.

According to the conclusion of the investigation, conducted by the Barra da Tijuca police station (16th DP), the recklessness of both was decisive for the accident.

Based on forensics and analysis of images from the cameras that recorded the route, the soccer player drove between 20% and 50% above the maximum speed allowed on the lane and the delivery boy pedaled across the lanes of Avenida das Américas, which has large flow of vehicles.

The report at the conclusion of the investigation was sent to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. According to the document, signed by delegate Leandro Gontijo, the car driven by Ramon, a Honda Civic, is registered by road monitoring cameras in the West and South zones at 8:21 pm, at 8:27 pm, at 8:31 pm.

Ramon was fined for driving for excessive speed, between 20% and 50% above the allowed, on the side lane of a road towards São Conrado, a few meters from the place where the pedestrian would be hit.

The maximum allowed in that region is 70 km/h, and the radar equipment measured that the speed of the Honda Civic was 110 km/h.

The car, however, had not advanced the light, passing the traffic light 14 seconds after it opened. The images recorded by the BRT dealership show the light opening at 8:29 pm and closing at 8:30 pm, reopening at 8:31 pm and the collision with the bicycle happens exactly 14 seconds later.