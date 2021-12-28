Léo Lins uses DJ Ivis in a joke about breaking up with Aline Mineiro, and Pamella Holanda reacts: ‘Disgusting’

Humorist said that when he met his ex-girlfriend after ‘The Farm 13’, he left playing the music of the artist arrested for domestic violence to pass a ‘subliminal message’

Reproduction/Instagram/leolins/27.12.2021 Léo Lins shared jokes he made on his show about breaking up with Aline Mineiro



the comedian Leo Lins sparked controversy by sharing a joke on social media about how your first encounter with Aline Mineiro after she left the reality show “The Farm 13”. The comedian shared an audio in Instagram stories from a stand-up presentation he made in which he says: “I sent a subliminal message. When she got home, I left it playing DJ Ivis for her to stay connected”. In another audio, Léo said that the reunion with his ex-girlfriend didn’t happen as soon as she was eliminated from the reality show and, again, made a joke involving domestic violence. “I was traveling, doing a show, it was all very recent. I needed to meet her, talk, look eye to eye, punch her in the rib”, he said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Léo’s statements had repercussions on social media and Pamella Netherlands, former wife of DJ Ivis, commented in a post made by an Instagram gossip page: “Disgusting”. Pamella was a victim of domestic violence and the case had repercussions nationwide after she released images of being slapped, punched and kicked. Ivis was denounced and spent three months in prison. He managed to get out of prison in October of this year. Léo’s relationship with Aline came to an end after she became very close to MC Gui in “A Fazenda 13” and this relationship generated a lot of comments from the public. After she left the game, Aline said she talked to the comedian and said he said he needed some time.