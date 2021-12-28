Lewandowski loses yet another ‘experts’ award, but is voted best of the year by the public and sends a message

The Globe Soccer Awards revealed the winners of the 2021 edition, with Lewandowski receiving two awards

Monday (27) was marked by the disclosure of the winners of the Globe Soccer Awards, a gala event that has been taking place since 2010 in Dubai and has great publicity due to the location and the money invested.

In the year 2021, the main award for best player of the year in men’s football went to PSG and French star Kylian Mbappé. In the female, the Spanish Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona, ​​repeated the Golden Ball and was the winner.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the popular vote, Robert Lewandowski was chosen as the best player of 2021. the polish of Bayern Munchen he had won the top prize in 2020, as well as receiving the current season’s top scorer trophy.

On your social networks, the forward took the opportunity to thank the award and dedicated his trophy to young athletes around the world.

“It is always a great pleasure to be in Dubai and meet so many friends and great players. Thank you so much for the awards, they are extremely valuable to me, thank you to the fans who voted for me”, he wrote.

“I would like to dedicate these trophies to young athletes around the world. Remember that in order to succeed, you must always bounce back from failures and continue to pursue your dreams. Congratulations to all the winners, I wish all luck and success for 2022”, concluded.